3 drownings reported in Southeast Michigan over Memorial Day weekend

Authorities reported three drownings at Southeast Michigan lakes over Memorial Day weekend.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Devil's Lake on Sunday after 39-year-old Thomas O'Leary, of Sylvania, Ohio, went underwater around 2 p.m. He was not wearing a life jacket and never resurfaced.

O'Leary was with others who had rented a cottage on the lake for the holiday. He was getting ready to go tubing with his daughter, who was unharmed.

Crews looked for O'Leary into Sunday evening before suspending the search until the next day. His body was found just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Another drowning happened Monday afternoon at Martindale Beach in Kensington Metropark.

Police responded to reports of a missing 6-year-old girl around 5:30 p.m. They looked for her on land then started checking Kent Lake.

People at the beach formed a human chain to help look for the girl.

"On the speaker they kept announcing how one kid after another went missing and everyone had been found except a 6-year-old girl. They were walking in walls through the water," said Dominick Rambo, who was at the beach on Memorial Day. "The whole beach came together. We all came together as one looking for her."

Police eventually found her in the water. While she was alive when found, she later died at a hospital.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Another Ohio man also died in the water over the weekend.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to Milan Beach at 6:24 p.m. Monday because a 45-year-old Toledo man was missing.

When deputies arrived, the man had been missing for about two hours, and his family said he was last seen in the water.

Sheriff's Office Dive Team found the man's body shortly after, he was pronounced dead at the scene.