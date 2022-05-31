Metro Detroit man among 4 rescued from Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park

article

Four people were rescued from Lake Michigan on Monday afternoon.

Two swimmers at Grand Haven State Park were calling for help at 3:55 p.m.

Grand Haven police, DNR Park Rangers, Ottawa County Marine Patrol boats, North Ottawa Community Hospital Paramedics, and a boat from US Coast Guard Station Grand Haven responded, while beach goers formed a human chain.

The people who made the chain used a life ring to get to one of the swimmers. However, two people in the chain began struggling and needed help.

Ottawa County Sheriff Department marine deputies in a boat rescued the second swimmer and the two members of the human chain.

There were minor injuries and one person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Those rescued included two 17-year-old girls from Grand Rapids, a 29-year-old man from Grand Rapids, and a 42-year-old man from Oakland County.

Lake Michigan beach alerts were issued this Memorial Day weekend due to wind, waves, and weather. On Monday, Ottawa County, where Grand Haven State Park is, was under a moderate risk category.