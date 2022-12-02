3 women charged in undercover Warren prostitution sting

Three women have been charged with operating a brothel in Warren following their arrest last month.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has charged two New York women and one woman from Roseville with several crimes, including maintain a prostitution house and prostitution. Two women were also charged with using a computer to commit a crime.

The alleged crimes culminate in multiple felonies with maximum sentences of several years.

"Warren Police did a great job of investigating this tip in a swift manner. These types of places do not belong in our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

The women, Meiya Xu, Yingshu Zhu, and Hyeyen Bratek, were charged following an undercover police operation by Warren officers on Nov. 22.

Two police officers made appointments at the massage parlor online and were later offered sexual acts for money.

All three women were arraigned in Warren District Court on Nov. 23. Xu and Bratek were given $10,000 cash/surety bond and must surrender their passports upon release. Zhu was given a $5,000 cash/surety bond.

Both will be back in court on Dec. 6.

Warren police previously busted two other prostitution rings and arrested six women after investigating the Green Massage Center and Chinese Body Works. A press release from Warren police at the time accused 36-year-old Liquao Li for operating both massage centers. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the acts were done both online and in person.