3 young children found in Inkster parking lot after vehicle theft at Wayne gas station

The Brief Three children were inside a vehicle when a suspect stole it from outside a Wayne gas station. The truck was found in Dearborn Heights, while the children were found in a parking lot in Inkster. A 25-year-old man was arrested.



A vehicle thief is in custody after stealing a pickup truck with three children inside from a Wayne gas station late Sunday, police said.

According to police, the mother of the children stopped at a Mobil at Michigan Avenue and Venoy Road around 11 p.m. While inside the gas station, a man stole the vehicle that had a 3-year-old and two 18-month-old children inside and fled.

The Chevrolet Avalanche was last seen traveling east on Michigan Avenue as a "be on the lookout" alert was put out for the vehicle. Shortly after, an undercover Dearborn detective spotted the Avalanche parked in the 27000 block of Cherry Hill in Dearborn Heights. Minutes later, a caller reported hearing children crying in a parking lot in the area of Middlebelt and Grandview in Inkster, about two miles away from where the truck was found.

Police went to the parking lot and found the three children unharmed in their car seats. They were returned to their mother after being evaluated by EMS.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crime.

An investigation is ongoing.