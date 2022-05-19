39K 2021 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators recalled due to under hood fire concern

Ford Motor Co. has recalled some 2021 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators due to concerns over fires under the hood.

The automaker said Thursday that it is recalling 39,013 Expedition and Navigator SUVs in the U.S. built between Dec. 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021.

Owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures as the investigation continues. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving the vehicles.

The recall came after 16 reported fires. Fourteen of the fires occurred on vehicles owned by rental companies across multiple locations, and two were retail customer vehicles. Of the 16 incidents, 12 occurred while the vehicle was parked and off, one while the vehicle was parked and on, and three while the vehicle was in motion.

Ford has been investigating the issue since March 24, 2022. A cause is not known, but the incidents are believed to originate in the rear of the engine compartment near the passenger side of the vehicle.

"We are working around-the-clock to determine the root cause of this issue and subsequent remedy so that customers can continue to enjoy using their vehicles" said Jeffrey Marentic, General Manager, Ford Passenger Vehicles. "We recognize the importance of staying in touch with our customers until we resolve this matter."

Ford said it will reach out to customers via FordPass, Lincoln Way app, and mail as soon as it finalizes the list of owners and addresses of the recalls.