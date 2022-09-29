4 Oakland County gun buyback events planned for Oct. 22

article

Firearm owners can turn in weapons they don't want at gun buyback events planned for Oct. 22 in Oakland County.

Buyback locations include St. David’s Episcopal Church in Southfield, the Royal Oak Police Department, the Auburn Hills Police Department, and the Ferndale City Hall Parking Lot. Guns will be accepted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If you turn in a weapon, you will get a "generic Visa-type gift card" – $100 for handguns, $200 for long guns, and $300 for assault rifles.

"Working with our local police departments and listening to our community gun safety leaders as we continue our efforts to reduce violence in our communities has been inspiring and encouraging," Board Vice Chairwoman Marcia Gershenson (D-Bloomfield Township) said. "Our goal in providing this space for residents to voluntarily turn in their unwanted guns is that it will have a positive impact in our community."

The buyback program's $45,000 in funding was approved by the Oakland County Board of Commissioners on Sept. 1.

"After seeing how successful gun buyback programs have been around the country, it’s great that we’ve been able to organize these events locally to serve Oakland County residents," Commissioner Charlie Cavell (D-Ferndale) said. "These events will help guide the Board as we determine how we can make the most impact to reduce violence in our communities."