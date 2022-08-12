4 Southeast Michigan beaches closed over high bacteria levels

Heading into the weekend, there are four beach closures and another seven contamination advisories in effect across Michigan.

Three of the closures were reported in Southeast Michigan lakes, including two in Oakland County and one in Washtenaw County. Independence Lake near Dexter was first shutdown Thursday for E. coli bacteria levels

The private beach on Island Lake and the Big Seven Lake in Seven Lakes State Park in Oakland County were also closed for high bacteria levels. The fourth beach closure was at Charlton Park on Thornapple Lake, which is in Barry County on the state's west side.

Contamination advisories were also listed under BeachGuard, which is overseen by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. They include:

Sleeping Bear Dunes-Peterson Road Beach on Lake Michigan

St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach on Lake St. Clair

Island Lake Recreation Area on Kent Lake

Luna Pier City Beach on Lake Erie

Sterling State Park on Lake Erie

Lakeview Waterfront Park on Houghton Lake

Singing Bridge Beach on Saginaw Bay in Lake Huron

Bacteria levels haven't been the only issue that environmental monitors have been watching this week.

Officials with EGLE have also been testing a chemical spill in the Huron River after the presence of Hexavalent Chromium was detected Aug. 3. The spill shutdown access to some beaches within the Metropark system.

READ NEXT: Wixom company issued violations over Huron River chemical spill

The company believed to be responsible for the contaminants has since been issued citations for environmental violations.

Read the full beach report here.