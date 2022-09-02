4 Southeast Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories headed into Labor Day Weekend

article

Headed into Labor Day Weekend, several Michigan beaches are closed or are under contamination advisories.

As of Friday afternoon, eight beaches are closed or have advisories due to high bacteria levels, including four in Southeast Michigan, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

The beaches in Southeast Michigan include:

Big Seven Lake - Seven Lakes State Park in Oakland County

Independence Lake - Independence Lake County Park in Washtenaw County

Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County

Lake St. Clair - H.C.M.A. - Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach in Macomb County

The other beaches in Michigan include:

Houghton Lake - Lakeview Waterfront Park in Roscommon County

Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach in Arenac County

Lake Bellaire - Richardi Park in Antrim County

Lake Huron - Port Sanilac Park in Sanilac County

Beach closure updates are posted in real-time here.