4-year-old boy hurt when speeding driver causes rollover crash, runs from scene on Detroit's east side

A speeding driver crashed into a mother and 4-year-old boy, causing a rollover crash Thursday on Detroit's east side.

Police said the suspect was in a speeding Hyundai when he crashed into another car at 7 Mile and Hoover. According to Detroit police, he then ran from the crash and was picked up by someone in a white Ford Edge. Police tried to chase that vehicle but lost it at 8 Mile and Schoenherr.

The child was taken to a hospital in a police cruiser, where he is listed as stable.

The identity of the driver who ran from the scene is not known.