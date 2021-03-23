40 students at Shelby's Eisenhower HS positive for COVID-19, over 400 quarantined

article

Students at Eisenhower High School in the Shelby school district are back home for virtual learning after 40 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 400 are now quarantined as cases rise.

The school's superintendent confirmed the information to FOX 2's Charlie Langton, saying that 40 students have tested positive. The school was forced to shut down in-person learning and return to virtual learning until at least April 19, in accordance with the Macomb County Health Department.

The superintendent added that 400 students were quarantined after possibly having close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

The school is also pausing sports tryouts and new dates will be shared with students and parents when possible.

Schools are hotspots of outbreaks

Last week, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that high school student-athletes would be subjected to COVID-19 testing before each practice and game as outbreaks have spiked in schools.

Novi Superintendent Dr. Steve Matthews said that many students are around more people while outside of school.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District is also dealing with an influx of cases spread outside of the classroom.

In a statement, the district said, "We believe this is connected to teenagers spending more time at each other's houses and society interacting more. We also believe people have been more relaxed with social distancing and the availability of the vaccine."

The health department is currently tracking 700 identified outbreaks of COVID-19, including 65 in the last week, among K-12 schools. High schools made up the vast majority of those instances.

High school athletics linked to outbreaks

Whitmer and the state health department have attributed the recent increase in cases to outbreaks in schools, specifically among organized athletics.

Students that are age 13-19 that are part of school-sanctioned, contact sports teams will be eligible for a test.

During last week's update, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief health officer and epidemiologist, cited outbreaks in high school settings and activities associated with them as being one of the main sources driving Michigan's third surge of cases.

There were 315 outbreaks associated with different sports teams in January and February.