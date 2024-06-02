5 injured in crash involving Detroit EMS rig

article

A car crash involving a Detroit EMS rig injured five people, including three fire personnel, on Sunday.

The Detroit Fire Department says Medic 11 was headed to help Engine 42 in a medical emergency when they were involved in a 3-car crash on W Chicago and Wyoming.

There were three people in the EMS rig; two EMS techs in the cab and a firefighter in the back. The firefighter in the back of the EMS rig had to be extricated and was significantly injured. All three were transported to Henry Ford Hospital.

READ NEXT: 1 hurt, 5 arrested in Melvindale officer-involved shooting

Two others involved in the crash did sustain injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

"The Detroit Fire Department has 400 medical responses every day, along with another 120 fire responses," says Bill Harp with the Detroit Fire Department. "As we move about the city attempting to get to your loved ones and your fires, we do use all due care and caution that we can. This is an unfortunate event that does happen from time to time."

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

READ NEXT: Crash on Gratiot in Chesterfield Twp. kills passenger, causes road closures