5-year-old identified in fatal hit-and-run in Warren, suspect driver in custody

A 22-year-old man is in custody and a 5-year-old is dead after a hit-and-run Tuesday night in Warren.

Warren police arrested a Detroit man a few hours after he's suspected of hitting Preston Singleton, who was on his bike crossing Van Dyke when he was struck.

"This is a rarity when you have a 5-year-old that is just out, riding his bicycle with relatives and friends and a loss of a life is just very difficult for all of us," said Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

Officers from Warren and Center Line were dispatched to the intersection of Van Dyke and Stephens around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a hit-and-run.

Singleton was out with family and was only a few houses away from his residence when witnesses say he was struck by a Jeep Trailhawk.

According to a release from police, the suspect vehicle accelerated through the intersection as it turned red when it hit Singleton.

Preston Singleton, 5 (Photo via family)

After officers arrived, they checked the area for the Jeep and the victim was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officers, evidence technicians, and detectives that investigated the crime used physical evidence and surveillance video from surrounding buildings to locate the suspect vehicle at a Taco Bell in Sterling Heights.

The Jeep had front-end damage "consistent with a recent accident," according to a release.

"Officers continued checking the area for the driver and located him at a nearby gas station. The suspect admitted to being involved in an accident and ‘hitting something,’" it continued.

The Jeep was impounded and officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. Detectives also obtained a search warrant for the suspect to see if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

They plan to submit evidence to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for review on July 1.