5th suspect in Hutch's Jewelry murder plot ordered to trial

article

Another suspect charged in connection with the murder of Oak Park jeweler Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson will stand trial.

Phillip Sumpter, of Ohio, was charged last year with conspiracy to murder. He's the fifth suspect to face charges in connection with the June 2022 murder of Hutchinson in Oak Park.

Three of the four men involved in the plot were ordered to stand trial in Hutchinson's death last May. Attorney Marco Bisbikis, 38, and Angelo Raptoplous, 33, are accused of hiring Roy Larry, 45, to murder both the jeweler and his wife Marisa.

Larry was brought into the plot by his cousin Darnell Larry, who was an acquaintance Raptoplous. He secured a plea deal with the prosecutor's office and agreed to testify against the other three suspects.

More coverage: