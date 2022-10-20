Accused gunman in murder of Oak Park jeweler Dan 'Hutch' Hutchinson, other 2 suspects face judge

The man accused of killing well-known Oak Park jeweler Dan "Hutch" Hutchinson back in June faced a judge Thursday.

The suspect, 44-year-old Roy Larry used a walker to get into the courtroom.

Investigators say while riding a bicycle he pulled up next to Hutchinson’s vehicle and fired several shots inside, killing the jeweler but not harming his wife — who was also inside. Police say he fired more than a dozen rounds into the SUV.

The brazen crime happened in broad daylight not far from the jeweler’s store — Hutch’s. The other two suspects accused of plotting the murder are Darnell Larry — a relative of the suspected shooter, and Angelo Raptoplous, 32.

In court, Raptoplous’ attorney argued his client deserves a reasonable bond, saying the case against him "extremely weak."

On Thursday we learned that Raptoplous was detained and arrested at Metro Airport by authorities.

"They have somebody who for 3 1/2 hours was threatened, cajoled, deprived of food, deprived of sleep, and the statements he made was 'I’m lying, I’m lying' seven times.

But the prosecution disagreed.

"Mr. Raptoplous was quite a moving force in this case, he got the whole thing rolling and that he was part of at least a conspiracy to commit murder," the prosecutor said.

Last month FOX 2 reported a local attorney may be the mastermind behind it all. While sources say he is a person of interest, we are not naming him because he has not been formally charged.

FOX 2 has been told the attorney befriended the jeweler, becoming his business associate who he trusted enough to draft a will that included the attorney.

This attorney has a documented history which we found in a civil suit against him. In that suit, it's alleged that he swindled an elderly Detroit man into deeding over several properties in Detroit and in Washtenaw County.

Meanwhile in court on Thursday - the judge set Raptoplous’ bond at $1 million cash with a GPS tether. Bond was not discussed for the other two suspects.

All three of them will be back in court on November 15th.

Accused gunman Roy Larry uses a walker in court. He and suspects Darnell Larry (right) and Angelo Raptoplous (far right) are charged in killing jeweler Dan Hutchinson (left).



