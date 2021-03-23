72-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Waterford, suspect arrested 

Waterford Police said a man suspected in the fatal hit-and-run of a 72-year-old old man as he was walking Monday night has been taken into custody.

Police Chief Scott Underwood said in a press release that the 72-year-old man was found lying in the northbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Parkinson around 10:20 p.m. on Monday. The man was not responsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from a nearby business showed that he had been hit by a dark pick-up truck that did not stop.

Investigators said they received information that led them to a house on Tull Drive where a dark truck was found with extensive front-end damage.

Police arrested a 44-year-old man from Wisconsin at the home.

The investigation is still ongoing and investigators plan to present information to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.