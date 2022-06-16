74-year-old Cadillac man killed in fiery crash with hauler truck on I-75 in Detroit

A 74-year-old man from Cadillac has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-75 in Detroit.

Police were trying to identify the victim for hours after the fiery crash that started when a double hauler hit a pickup truck driven by the man near Schaefer Road. The victim's name has not been released, but police said his family has been notified.

The crash caused the victim's truck to catch fire.

The hauler driver then hit a semi-tanker, causing the trailer of the tanker to come undone. The trailer fell on a Dodge Charger that was on the shoulder of the freeway.

An 18-year-old man who was in the Charger suffered a shoulder injury, and is recovering at a hospital.