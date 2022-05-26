75-year-old Detroit man accused of threatening to kill Macomb County judge

A Detroit man accused of threatening to kill a Macomb County judge is facing charges.

According to authorities, Marion Williams Richardson, 75, threatened to go to the home of Judge Douglas Shepherd, who serves at the 41-A District Court in Shelby Township, and kill him. The threat was made via a phone call to court staff this week.

The case was referred to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who charged Richardson with one count of communicating a false threat of terrorism and one count of malicious use of a telecommunications service.

"I refuse to disregard threats made against elected officials and their families," Nessel said. "Threatening the safety of a member of the bench is inexcusable, and I will not hesitate to use the resources of my office to prosecute such crimes."