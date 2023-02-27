78-year-old man carjacked by person hiding in his backseat at Oakland County gas station

When a 78-year-old man got into his vehicle at a gas station in Oakland County on Monday morning, someone hiding in the backseat emerged and told him they had a gun.

Police said the suspect told the victim to drive from the Mobil at Holly and Grange Hall roads in Groveland Township, so the man drove to his home around 6:55 a.m. Once there, the suspect took the victim's keys and told him to get out of the vehicle.

Michigan State Police troopers identified the vehicle, and it was disabled near 4130 1st St in Brown City – about 65 miles from the gas station.

When troopers and local police approached the vehicle, the suspect resisted arrest, authorities said. He was Tased and arrested without further incident.

Though the suspect claimed he had a gun during the crime, police didn't find one.

The case is pending prosecutor review.