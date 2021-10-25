80-year-old woman shot in the face while sitting in car in Pontiac

An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition in the hospital after the Oakland County Sheriff said she was shot in the face as she was sitting in her car in Pontiac.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the woman was sitting in her parked car after visiting a friend on Marshall near Whittemore in Pontiac when she was shot between the eyes.

Deputies were called and put her in a sheriff's car to rush her to the hospital. During the ride, she was able to talk and told police she was visiting a friend and when she went to leave, her car wouldn't start. She said she was waiting for a jumpstart in her car when she was shot in the face.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Sheriff, the woman was an innocent victim of a driveby shooting.

"These back-and-forth drive-by type shootings must stop," Bouchard said. "The only way we will stop them is with community involvement that identifies the individuals who are involved. The innocent victims in these neighborhoods deserve that support and justice."

The family's doctor told the sheriff they're waiting for swelling to subside on her eye before she will undergo surgery to have bone fragments removed.

The Sheriff said two other male passengers were in the car and were not hurt. One passenger said the gun looked to be an AK-47 come out of the rear driver's side window. The Sheriff also said that they found multiple 9 mm shell casings in the area.

Advertisement

The Sheriff is asking anyone with information to come forward by anonymously contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP and a $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.