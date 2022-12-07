9-year-old killed in crash on Southfield Freeway wasn't wearing seatbelt, police say

article

A 9-year-old girl died in a crash on the Southfield Freeway Tuesday night after the vehicle she was riding in was rear-ended by a box truck.

She wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle was struck.

According to Michigan State Police, the fatal crash happened after the passenger vehicle that was struck was driving on the freeway with a blown-out tire.

The vehicle was traveling southbound and was trying to make it to the Eight Mile exit on M-39 at speeds of around 10 mph. Their hazard lights had been activated.

The driver of a box truck then rammed into the back of the passenger car.

The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A blood draw was taken due to possible narcotics impairment, police said.

The driver of the passenger vehicle along with a juvenile in the passenger seat were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A medical examiner is currently putting together a report and an investigation is ongoing. A final review will be sent to the prosecutor's office.