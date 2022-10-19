'A hero': Detroit teen disarms mother during barricaded situation

Detroit police are praising a 15-year-old boy who they say disarmed his mother during a barricaded situation Wednesday.

The woman, who police say has mental illnesses, was barricaded inside a home in the 7700 block of Artesian with her boyfriend, teen son, and a 2-year-old girl. The woman was armed with a knife and gun.

Police were called to the home on reports of a fight that escalated into a shooting. The woman is accused of shooting at her boyfriend, who police say took cover in a bathroom. When police found him, he had been stabbed, but the bullets missed him.

"That 15-year-old is a hero and a huge part in how we were able to bring this to the peaceful resolution that we did," Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said.

Police were able to get the boy to a second-floor window, so they could take to him.

"Keeping the officers that were in proximity informed of what’s going on inside the location and then making the courageous, the absolute brave decision to separate it from his mother, so she could not harm anyone in the home including herself," Hayes said.

The boy threw the weapons out of the home.

Investigators say the family told them the woman had bipolar disorder, was refusing to take her medicine, and was threatening suicide. She eventually surrendered.

This traumatic scene is one of an increasing number related to mental illness, with law enforcement forced to address it more and more.

"Mental health needs to do more. It's our responsibility to provide mental health services, it appears. We're hoping that we get this right. We're going to do our job to the best of our ability. The officers have training, but they are not mental health professionals," DPD Chief James White said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

