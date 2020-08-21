Activists encouraged by Harper Woods response, neighborly feud in Troy turns bold, DPD officer sues Warren PD

Two months since the death of Priscilla Slater and one day after officers were fired from the public safety department for concealing evidence, a meeting between city officials and community activists has left residents feeling optimistic about their efforts.

Thursday night, the chief of public safety and the acting city manager met with concerned leaders to discuss an array of problems from jail conditions, hiring practices, and a lack of diversity in the leadership in Harper Woods.

"We need termination of police officers and law enforcement who was complicit in this and more importantly, we need compliance. The family needs justice so by them sitting at the table, this is a big step forward and it's to their benefit," said one activist.

It's been a tumultuous time for the Metro Detroit community, who saw protests descend on the city after Slater was found unresponsive in her holding cell two days after being arrested on weapons charges. Medics were called to assist the 38-year-old, but could not revive her.

In between Slater's death and the developments this week, the city's mayor resigned after a white supremacist comment was made during a Zoom meeting with other members of the city and community.

Then on Wednesday, Deputy Chief John Vorgitch and Patrol Officer Michael Pineau were fired after an internal investigation found they violated police department procedure when they manipulated and concealed evidence on Slater's police report.

The case has drawn the presence of Southfield trial attorney Geoffrey Fieger, who is representing Slater's family.

"People don't conceal this type of evidence unless there's liability, unless they've done something wrong," Fieger said Thursday. "They don't do this just to do it."

Fieger indicated during a press conference that information the family had received said the redacted information on the police report had "something to do with the condition of Priscila Slater's body."

"At least that's what we were told by tipsters within the system."

The city's attorney has asked for patience.

"It is absolutely wrong for anybody to jump to conclusions or to call for criminal charges at this point because we don't have official results of the state police, we don't have the autopsy report and we don't have the toxicology report suggesting the cause and manner of death," John Gillooly said.

Feud between Troy neighbors spurs bold anti-racist lawn sign

A couple in Troy has picked a very attention-grabbing solution to what they describe as racism directed at them from their neighbors.

Signs reading "F*** racism" and "Racism is for C*****" now adorn the yard of the Mullins, who has been feuding with their neighbors over music played in the community.

"We wanted to make a very obvious declaration that I'm not going to tolerate it and I'm going to use my First Amendment right to do so," said Hannah Mullins

Next door, "Jukebox Larry" and his wife Lisa have been putting on concerts since the spring during the pandemic in their neighborhood. But the two hours of music every week caused the Mullins to ramp up their music in protest. The picked Hip-Hop.

"The only time they play their music loud is when we are trying to do our concerts," said Lisa Maxwell.

The feud has led to the police getting called on the Mullins, they say. Hannah believes the problem isn't that they're playing music, but when she plays "Black music" it becomes an issue. They also received "some stereotypical vernacular" in response.

So their solution was to put up anti-racism signs that included some colorful language.

DPD officer sues Warren PD for $10 million

A Detroit police officer has sued the Warren Police Department for discrimination and wrongful arrest.

Officer Donald Owens alleges he had his head slammed on a cop car after being placed in handcuffs and was being intimidated and embarrassed for not providing information when asked by officers in Warren.

Both were in the same area after a car crashed into a home after someone allegedly tried to run another person over. There was fighting going on too.

When Warren officers asked Owens for information, he refused. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer defended the job of the officers.

However, attorneys representing Owens believe his treatment is emblematic of a larger issue in Warren and asked others to step forward if they've experienced similar discrimination.

Sterling Heights gymnastics coach pleads with governor to let them reopen

Under the state's current mandate, gyms and gymnastic centers are still unable to reopen due to COVID-19 concerns.

A coach at one Macomb County gym says that bills have piled up into the hundreds of thousands and is asking the governor what her plan is for reopening.

"We want to work. We want to work with these kids, they need it and the staff themself, they need to get back to work to support their family," said Sterling Gymnastics Academy owner Joe Newport.

The financial hurt has trickled from the coaches to the 35 other staff members that are employed at the academy as well.

A spokesperson for the governor said they are working on a plan for this but have nothing new right now.

Royal Oak city commissioner Kim Gibbs dies

A city commissioner from Royal Oak who made news for protesting against the governor and again for shoplifting at a Meijer has died after being in a car accident in early August.

Kim Gibbs appeared to be shaken up after the wreck on Aug. 1, but her car was totaled.

However, a few days later nobody had heard from Gibbs who wasn't responding to text messages from friends and family. Her mother went to visit Gibbs and discovered her unconscious in her home, where she lived alone.

The 48-year-old was transported to the hospital where she would remain on life support until Thursday.

She was 48.

State police investigate road rage shooting in Highland Park

Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting on that happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Highland Park.

In the area of Hamilton Avenue on the Davison Freeway, state police found the driver of a Chevy Impala uninjured on the shoulder.

State police said a shooting stemmed from road rage, but would not elaborate on what happened.

The investigation closed westbound lanes on M-8, but they have since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Daily Forecast

Friday will reach 89 degrees while weekend forecasts predict 90 degrees and above for high temps on Saturday and Sunday.

'I’ll be an ally of the light': At DNC, Biden pledges to overcome 'season of darkness' in America

Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn by crisis and contempt Thursday night, accepting the Democratic presidential nomination in an unfinished personal quest that has spanned three decades and been marred by personal tragedy, political stumbles and more dynamic rivals.

The past hurdles fell away as Biden addressed his fellow Democrats and millions of Americans at home who he hopes will send him to the White House to replace Donald Trump – though his triumphant moment was drained of immediate drama by the coronavirus pandemic, which left him speaking to a nearly empty arena rather than a to a joyously cheering crowd.

“Here and now I give you my word, if you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us not the worst," Biden declared. "I’ll be an ally of the light, not our darkness.”

"And make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America.”