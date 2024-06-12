Adult book fairs coming to St. Clair Shores brewery

article

Metro Detroit businesses are teaming up for boozy adult book fairs this summer.

On June 30, used bookshop Browns Family Bookstore will be at Baffin Brewing Co. in St. Clair Shores from noon to 2 p.m. Then, on July 21, Royal Oak's Sidetrack Bookshop will bring new books and book-themed gifts to the brewery from noon to 4 p.m.

Earlier this year, Sidetrack partnered with a Royal Oak taproom for its first adult book fair. That event was so successful that the line was down the block for much of the night.

While at the book fairs, you can enjoy Baffin's craft beers, along with wines and alcoholic slushies. Baffin also has a non-alcoholic beer on tap. Baffin typically has food trucks parked outside for lunch and dinner, though the schedule for the fair days hasn't been posted. Guests can also bring their own food or order delivery to Baffin.

Find Baffin Brewing at 25113 Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores.