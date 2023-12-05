Andrew Hall to be sentenced for attacking woman in Troy Target parking lot

article

Andrew Hall, a man currently in prison for killing a woman, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for attacking another woman days before the murder.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, attempted carjacking, and aggravated assault in connection with the July 7 assault.

Authorities say a woman was attacked by Hall while she got into her vehicle outside the Target store at 1301 Coolidge Rd. in Troy. Police said the victim fought back and alerted someone who was nearby. When that witness yelled at Hall and ran toward the victim, Hall fled.

On July 11, while wanted for the assault, Hall murdered 40-year-old Lisa Moffett in Detroit and left her body outside a west side building.

Hall was caught the same day of the murder after a Dearborn Heights police officer spotted him walking on Telegraph and recognized him from photos she saw on social media earlier.

Right now, Hall is serving a 40-60 year prison sentence after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.