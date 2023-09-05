Another day of high heat • 1 dead after carjacking, shooting at store • Crews battle Van Buren apartment fire

The stretch of hot weather Metro Detroit has been experiencing continues Tuesday.

This heat has canceled school for students in the Southfield Public Schools district. Students at Detroit Public Schools Community District schools will get out three hours early, and Pontiac schools are having a half day.

These closures and early dismissals come because many schools do not have air conditioning and or have outdated cooling systems. Children are especially susceptible to health risks from the heat, such as heat exhaustion and dehydration, so it is important to keep an eye on them during this weather.

Tuesday's highs are expected to be around 90, with heat indices in the low- to mid-90s.

After Tuesday, though, temperatures start falling.

Featured article

Fire damages Van Buren Township apartment

Firefighters spent Tuesday morning at The Waverly on the Lake in Van Buren Township.

"Upon arrival there was fire coming out of the apartment on the third floor," said Van Buren Township Fire Chief David McInally.

The fire damaged six units, he said, but was stopped by the building's firewall before it could cause more destruction to units on the other side.

Resident Richard Landskroener Jr. lives in a different building in the complex and woke up to sirens.

"I woke up to a bunch of sirens and a couple buddies calling me saying that there was a building fire near me. I looked out and could see the smoke and flames," he said.

No injuries were reported.

Featured article

Customers carjacked, shot outside Monroe store

The owner of a Monroe market says the suspects who shot and carjacked two customers outside his store had been regulars themselves.

Michael Beck Jr. was killed while Adam Helton was injured in the shooting Saturday afternoon. The suspects first robbed the clerk of Highlander Market at gunpoint before going outside and carjacking Beck and Helton.

"They are regular customers too, last couple of months," store owner Udana Seneviratne said of the suspects. "They’re not strangers."

The suspects fled in the victims' vehicle. They were eventually caught on I-75 in Ohio after a chase and shootout with police.

Featured article

Police search for son after woman murdered in Inkster

Michigan State Police say a woman's son is wanted in connection with her murder Monday.

Joshua Hill, 25, is a suspect in the fatal shooting of his 64-year-old mother, who was found dead at a home in the 29000 block of Glenwood.

Hill may be driving a 2005 Ford Escape with plate number DDG1487 or a 2020 Ford Escape with plate number BZK-999.

If you see him, call 911.

Featured article

Missing therapy dog reunited with owner

More than two months ago, Laurice Washington's therapy dog disappeared from a friend's Detroit house.

She was on a surprise trip to the Bahamas in June. When she got back, she learned the news.

Washington has been searching everywhere for Bailey, who has been her support through two open-heart surgeries and cancer, since then.

Sunday, someone saw that Bailey was trapped in a cement recess at Sherwood Heights Apartments on the west side. Tenants were feeding him, but couldn't get too close.

Detroit Pit Crew responded and got Bailey. Monday, he was reunited with Washington.

"Oh my God, I can't even describe it," she said. "I've got a lot of challenges ahead of me, but I'm a lot better because I got my Bailey."

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

It's hot again Tuesday, but a cooldown is coming.

What else we're watching

Burning Man revelers begin exit after flooding left tens of thousands stranded

Muddy roads flooded by a summer storm that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded for days at the Burning Man counterculture festival had dried up enough by Monday afternoon to allow them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevadadesert.

Event organizers said they started to let traffic flow out of the main road around 2 p.m. local time — even as they continued urging attendees to delay their exit to help ease traffic on Monday. About two hours after the mass departure began, organizers estimated a wait time of about five hours.

Organizers also asked attendees not to walk out of the Black Rock Desert about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Reno as others had done throughout the weekend, including celebrity DJ Diplo and comedian Chris Rock. They didn't specify why.

Read more here.