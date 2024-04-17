Another Michigan poultry farm reports case of highly contagious bird flu

Another bird flu case has been reported at a Michigan poultry farm, this time in a west Michigan county that hasn't seen it before.

The commercial poultry facility is in Newaygo County and is the seventh location where Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been reported in Michigan since 2022.

In addition to the multiple detections around Michigan, an out-of-state individual also contracted the bird flu strain from a dairy herd in Texas. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development warned the possibility of the virus spreading was high during migratory bird season.

"As wild birds continue to migrate and the outside temperatures remain cool and temperate, conditions are ideal for the virus to spread," said Dr. Nora Wineland, the state veterinarian. This is why it is so vital for producers to assess the risks on their premises and tighten protocols. Protecting animal health is of the utmost importance."

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that spreads in a variety of ways, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment and on clothing and shoes of caretakers.

As a result of the outbreak, other facilities in Michigan are now under quarantine. Some birds will be "depopulated" to prevent further spread.

Individuals who have had close or prolonged unprotected exposure to infected birds are at the greatest risk of infection.

Related article

There are a few key ways to protect bird flocks in Michigan:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

For anyone who needs to report a potential case, there are two avenues depending on the kind of bird.

If they're domestic birds, owners and caretakers should watch for multiple sudden deaths within the flock, a drop in egg production, or significant decrease in water consumption. Those who are worried should call MDARD at (800) 292-3939.

For wild birds, anyone who notices any unusual or unexplained deaths among wild bird populations should report the case to the Department of Natural Resources through their Eyes in the Field app or by calling the lab at (517) 335 5030.