Arraignment scheduled for woman who fled country after hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable

A woman accused of fleeing to Thailand after a fatal New Year's Day hit-and-run is scheduled for arraignment Friday.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, allegedly hit and killed Michigan State University Student Ben Kable on Rochester Road south of Whims Lane in Oakland Township. Kable was home for holiday break when he was hit.

Howson allegedly told a friend not to call police before fleeing the country two days after the crash. A tip led investigators to Howson, who has dual citizenship in the U.S. and Thailand.

She was returned to the United States last month and was being held in San Francisco. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said U.S. Marshals then brought Howson to an undisclosed location in Michigan for security reasons.

Howson is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

"I greatly appreciate the assistance of the Thailand authorities and our federal partners who worked tirelessly to bring this woman back and to hold her accountable," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. It's hard to imagine how you could drive away and leave a person in the road that you had struck and killed. It will never fill the void for the family but hopefully it brings them a measure of closure."