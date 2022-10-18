Mystery surrounds murder of 17-year-old found shot in the head on I-94 in St. Clair Shores

article

A 17-year-old girl was found murdered Friday morning after she was shot in the head on I-94. But who killed her and why are still two unknowns that Michigan State Police need help solving.

All lanes of I-94 in Macomb County were closed around 7:45 Friday morning after the girl's body was found on the freeway. Initially, police said they believed the girl had been possibly hit by a car and said she suffered head trauma. That was later updated to be a gunshot, which police said came hours before her body was found.

Police said they believe the girl was shot to death around 3:45 Friday morning when a call of gunshots came in near I-94 and 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores. Police have identified her as a 17-year-old from Detroit and notified her family - but that is all police say they know about the girl and her death.

For about six hours, police searched the area of I-94 around 8 Mile for evidence. By 1:40 p.m. on Friday, the highway was open and on Saturday, police said they identified her.

The homicide is still being investigated and tips are still wanted by Michigan State Police.

"If you have information, please come forward for her, her friends and her family. You can remain anonymous!" said MSP.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) Speak-Up or the Michigan State Police Metro North Post at (248) 858-5740.