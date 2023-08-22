Arrests made after Amber Alert • Man says Olive Garden soup had rat foot in it • Boy killed with unsecure gun

Police aren't sure who pulled the trigger, killing 8-year-old Shawntaze "Cameron" Moore, but they do know that the weapon was unsecured.

The boy was inside a home in the 15700 block of Ward near Puritan and Schaefer when he was shot around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Another child was also in the home at the time. It isn't clear if Moore or someone else who got ahold of the gun pulled the trigger.

"The gun's not legal at all, we do know that," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

An adult is in custody in connection with the accidental shooting.

"How many times this summer have we talked about babies losing their lives because adults have put guns in their view?" White said.

Suspect vehicle seized, arrests made after Amber Alert

Sources say several people are in custody after two 14-day-old boys were abducted from Livonia.

Police aren't saying much about the disappearance of Matthew and Montana Bridges, but family members are saying the twins were kidnapped. They are safe after they were turned into a Detroit police precinct a few hours after an Amber Alert was issued.

Their grandmother, Yvette McDonald, said the boys and their parents were living in a hotel in Livonia after a break-in at their Detroit home. She says she believes the Jeep the alleged kidnapping suspects were in was also near the home before the break-in.

"They broke into my son's house the day before the kids was kidnapped, and it was the same Jeep," she said.

Family members say the boys' mother used a Facebook Group to find other moms to help her care for her boys. Instead of help, the children were taken by someone she had connected with.

"I'm glad my grandkids are safe and sound, but the story doesn't add up," McDonald said.

Driver who hit Eastern Market CEO was drunk, on drugs

The 29-year-old man who hit Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody and his wife Vivian, killing her, was drunk and on drugs at the time, police said.

The couple was walking to dinner Friday when they were struck.

"The suspect, who is from Romulus, was intoxicated both with narcotics and alcohol - he went through a possible overdose while he was driving, and lost control of the vehicle," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Dan is expected to return home from a hospital after surgery. A public celebration will be held for Vivian after he recovers.

Vivian, who previously served as the executive director of the Berkley Downtown Development Authority, is being remembered for all she did for small business owners in that city, along with Eastern Market.

Teens turn selves in after video posted of them dining and dashing

A group of teens ran out on a large restaurant tab in Dearborn but ended up turning themselves in when video of the crime was posted on Instagram.

The four ate at Red Sea Restaurant on Sunday.

"They got lobster tails, snow crab, shrimp, there were four," said Red Sea owner Suhail Mohammed. "They had a good amount of food."

When it was time to pay the $400 tab, they took off.

The restaurant gave surveillance video to police, who posted it on social media.

"Actually, in what I would say, 30 minutes the parents of the kids contacted the restaurant," Mohammed said. "They came here, apologized and they paid."

Man claims he found rat's foot in bowl of Olive Garden

A man was out with friends at his favorite restaurant, Olive Garden, when he claims there was a rat foot in his minestrone soup at the Warren restaurant.

"I took a bite, felt something stab the inside of my cheek, it felt like a needle," Thomas Howie said. "I lunged and choked myself almost, so when I hacked it up and realized, into a napkin, it was, uh.'"

He took a foot of the foot, which is now included in the lawsuit Howie’s attorney filed against Olive Garden on Friday.

"How did it get there?" said attorney Daniel Gwinn. "How did it happen that a claw of a rat was served in food and lacerated Mr. Howie’s cheek?"

The attorney has been trying to settle out of court with the restaurant chain — but he says their attorneys have not been responsive.

Daily Forecast

Temperatures cool Tuesday before climbing again.

What else we're watching

Trump to surrender at Georgia's Fulton County Jail on Thursday

After receiving his consent bond order from a Fulton County judge, it appears former President Donald J. Trump will surrender at the Fulton County Jail this Thursday. He announced his intention to turn himself in via his social platform, Truth Social.

"Can you believe it? I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History," the former president posted. "In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for ‘Murder,' but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL!'"

The ‘perfect phone call’ he mentions refers to a recorded phone conversation between Trump and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the former president asked Raffensperger to help "find" the votes needed to overturn his narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The call took place January 2021.

Read more here.