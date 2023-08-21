Police search for woman who fled US-23 crash

article

Police are searching for a woman who caused a crash and then fled the scene Saturday in Livingston County.

The woman hit a vehicle on northbound US-23 in Green Oak Township with her blue GMC Sierra pickup truck around 2:30 p.m. The crash pushed the vehicle she hit into two other vehicles. Minor injuries were reported.

A photo of the woman who fled showed that her bumper, which has a push bar on it, was damaged. The suspect is described as a heavy-set white female between the ages of 40 and 50.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Oak Township police at 810-231-9626.