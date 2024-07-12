Expand / Collapse search

Art in the Park, African World Festival, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  July 12, 2024 10:10am EDT
Things To Do
This weekend is jam-packed with things to do. Here's what's going on:

Berkley Street Art Fest

  • Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Coolidge Highway

Enjoy art and other vendors, activities for children, a chalk art contest, and more, on Coolidge.

This event is free.

Learn more here.

Art in the Park

  • Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14
  • Downtown Plymouth

This free annual event brings art and fun, including a comedy show and live music, to downtown Plymouth.

Learn more here.

African World Festival 

  • Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14
  • Hart Plaza in Detroit

Live entertainment, food, vendors, and more will fill Hart Plaza for the 41st Annual African World Festival.

The festival is free for members of the Charles H. Wright Museum. Non-member tickets start at $20.

Get tickets here. 

Live music in Rochester Hills

  • Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14
  • Festival Park in Rochester Hills

Zen Again will perform Saturday evening, while R&D Band will play on Sunday afternoon.

These concerts are free.

Learn more here.

Uncle Sam Jam

  • Now through Sunday, July 14
  • Woodhaven Civic Center Park

This fest includes free concerts with national headliners such as Hinder, carnival rides, and more family fun.

Learn more here.

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

  • Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14
  • Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

This event is dedicated to all things weird and odd, including handmade items, Halloween-themed art, and more. These items will be for sale all weekend.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

Get tickets here.

Summer Concert Series

  • Sunday, July 14 from 6:30 – 9 p.m.
  • Thomas Welsh Activity Center at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township

Free concerts are planned at metroparks all summer. On Sunday, All Time High will perform at Lake St. Clair Metropark.

Learn more here.

Elephant & Co. grand opening

  • Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Elephant & Co. in Detroit

Eastern Market Brewing Co.'s newest location, Elephant & Co., opens this weekend in Detroit.

The grand opening will feature DJs, barrel-aged releases, pizza, donuts, coffee, and more. 

A little over a year after Founders left Detroit, the newest craft brew endeavor from Eastern Market Brewing, Elephant & Co., is ready to open.