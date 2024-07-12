Art in the Park, African World Festival, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
This weekend is jam-packed with things to do. Here's what's going on:
Berkley Street Art Fest
- Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Coolidge Highway
Enjoy art and other vendors, activities for children, a chalk art contest, and more, on Coolidge.
This event is free.
Art in the Park
- Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14
- Downtown Plymouth
This free annual event brings art and fun, including a comedy show and live music, to downtown Plymouth.
African World Festival
- Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14
- Hart Plaza in Detroit
Live entertainment, food, vendors, and more will fill Hart Plaza for the 41st Annual African World Festival.
The festival is free for members of the Charles H. Wright Museum. Non-member tickets start at $20.
Live music in Rochester Hills
- Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14
- Festival Park in Rochester Hills
Zen Again will perform Saturday evening, while R&D Band will play on Sunday afternoon.
These concerts are free.
Uncle Sam Jam
- Now through Sunday, July 14
- Woodhaven Civic Center Park
This fest includes free concerts with national headliners such as Hinder, carnival rides, and more family fun.
Oddities & Curiosities Expo
- Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14
- Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi
This event is dedicated to all things weird and odd, including handmade items, Halloween-themed art, and more. These items will be for sale all weekend.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show.
Summer Concert Series
- Sunday, July 14 from 6:30 – 9 p.m.
- Thomas Welsh Activity Center at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township
Free concerts are planned at metroparks all summer. On Sunday, All Time High will perform at Lake St. Clair Metropark.
Elephant & Co. grand opening
- Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Elephant & Co. in Detroit
Eastern Market Brewing Co.'s newest location, Elephant & Co., opens this weekend in Detroit.
The grand opening will feature DJs, barrel-aged releases, pizza, donuts, coffee, and more.
