Art in the Park, African World Festival, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

This weekend is jam-packed with things to do. Here's what's going on:

Berkley Street Art Fest

Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coolidge Highway

Enjoy art and other vendors, activities for children, a chalk art contest, and more, on Coolidge.

This event is free.

Learn more here.

Art in the Park

Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14

Downtown Plymouth

This free annual event brings art and fun, including a comedy show and live music, to downtown Plymouth.

Learn more here.

African World Festival

Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14

Hart Plaza in Detroit

Live entertainment, food, vendors, and more will fill Hart Plaza for the 41st Annual African World Festival.

The festival is free for members of the Charles H. Wright Museum. Non-member tickets start at $20.

Get tickets here.

Live music in Rochester Hills

Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14

Festival Park in Rochester Hills

Zen Again will perform Saturday evening, while R&D Band will play on Sunday afternoon.

These concerts are free.

Learn more here.

Uncle Sam Jam

Now through Sunday, July 14

Woodhaven Civic Center Park

This fest includes free concerts with national headliners such as Hinder, carnival rides, and more family fun.

Learn more here.

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14

Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi

This event is dedicated to all things weird and odd, including handmade items, Halloween-themed art, and more. These items will be for sale all weekend.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show.

Get tickets here.

Summer Concert Series

Sunday, July 14 from 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Thomas Welsh Activity Center at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township

Free concerts are planned at metroparks all summer. On Sunday, All Time High will perform at Lake St. Clair Metropark.

Learn more here.

Elephant & Co. grand opening

Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Elephant & Co. in Detroit

Eastern Market Brewing Co.'s newest location, Elephant & Co., opens this weekend in Detroit.

The grand opening will feature DJs, barrel-aged releases, pizza, donuts, coffee, and more.