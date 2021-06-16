Athletes abused by late U-Michigan doctor demand investigation

Survivors of Dr. Robert Anderson are demanding accountability from the University of Michigan and want the state attorney general's office to investigate who knows about the sexual abuse.

Last week, Bo Schembechler's son, Matt, said his dad knew about the doctor's abuse because he told the famed head coach that team Anderson molested him when he had his first physical at age 10.

Forty survivors of Anderson came forward Wednesday morning to demand accountability of UM for Anderson's decades of alleged sexual abuse.

"Whatever one thinks about Bo Schembechler, doesn't matter. This is what is happening today. The fact that everybody has to get together to press the regents to finally come to the table and do something," survivor Richard Goldman said.

The former student football announcer in the 80s is one of more than 800 survivors who have come forward in a lawsuit against the university.

In a statement, the university said that is currently in a "confidential" court-guided mediation process with survivors. It also said an investigative team from the WilmerHale law firm, which produced the recent report, had "full access to all available information."

"I call on the U of M board of regents to cooperate and to allow the attorney general's office to conduct a true investigation where all questions are not only asked but also answered," said survivor Tad DeLuca.

Attorney general Dana Nessel has said in the past that she would conduct an investigation if the UM board of regents cooperates. She ended the Michigan State Larry Nassar case when the board would not release documents related to the case.

Attorney Parker Stinar says there are concerns due to some regents making donations to Nessel's campaign.

"I don't know if I'd say conspiracy, but I think if you look at who the regents are and you look at who they support politically, it's alarming as us as attorneys, as well as survivors, that they wouldn't feel safe and comfortable with the attorney general, that they supported, doing an investigation," Stinar said.

FOX 2 contacted members of the board of regents but were told 'no comment'.

The board meets at 2 p.m. on Thursday in Ann Arbor.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

