AT&T outage • Judge rules on witness at James Crumbley's trial • Upgrades coming to Detroit for NFL Draft

Two children discovered their father and his two friends unresponsive due to suspected fentanyl overdoses, according to police.

The two kids. who are 5 and 7, called their grandmother on FaceTime, who then called 911.

Their father, 34, is currently in critical condition after being given Narcan, Southfield police said. However, his two friends died; they were brothers who were 37 and 39 years old.

The incident took place at an apartment off Eight Mile near Beech Daly in Southfield.

"I want to commend those children (who had) the courage and the forethought to take action," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren.

The chief added that up until now, Southfield had not had a fatal overdose in about a year and a half.

Search for suspect continues after child shot

Detroit police are still looking for another suspect connected to Tuesday's shooting of an 11-year-old child on the city's east side.

Police arrested four people after Lamara Glenn was critically injured in a drive-by shooting. They said there is a fifth suspect and are hoping to make an arrest soon.

Lamara remains in critical condition after she was shot while sleeping on a couch inside her aunt's house on Pennsylvania near Gratiot and I-94. Police said the suspects fired more than 20 shots from outside into the home.

Police said they believe the suspects are connected to other crimes, including the theft of around 20 vehicles from car dealerships. One of those vehicles was used in the drive-by shooting that injured Lamara. Another one of those vehicles was connected to a fatal shooting last week.

Judge says former owner of Oxford shooting gun can testify

A judge ruled Wednesday that the former owner of the gun used in the Oxford High School shooting can testify at James Crumbley's trial.

The former owner of the 9mm Sig Sauer is among the new individuals who have agreed to testify during the trial. He bought the gun and used it three times before selling it back to the gun shop where James later purchased the gun.

James is now facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter after his son used that gun to kill four students at his school.

Because James made the physical purchase of the gun later used by his son to murder four students and injure several others, its condition could fill a larger role during the trial than it did during Jennifer Crumbley's trial.

During Wednesday's court hearing, his lawyers also sought to not allow shooting witnesses to testify, saying that it would inflame the passions of the jury. Judge Cheryl Matthews will make a decision on their testimony at a later point.

AT&T outage

A nationwide AT&T outage is impacting FirstNet, which is used for 911 service.

According to DownDetector, AT&T outage reports began spiking around 4 a.m. Customers have been reporting issues with their cell phone service early Thursday, though some have reported that their service has returned or is working intermittently.

The outage extends beyond cell phones, with some 911 dispatch lines going down or only working occasionally.

Some Michigan police stations, including Northville, Plymouth, and Plymouth Township, are advising those who need emergency help to contact dispatch rather than 911 until the interruption is fully resolved. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office also said it was having issues early Thursday.

Upgrades coming to Detroit ahead of NFL Draft

Detroit’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is funding multiple projects ahead of the NFL draft – including brick replacement on Woodward Avenue's sidewalks, upgrades to private parking lots, installment of more signs for navigation, and over 1,000 light pole repairs.

Collectively, DDA has allocated over $5.5 million for the upgrades, a spokesperson told FOX 2.

Parking lots that have a certificate of compliance from the Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department may be eligible for new landscaping planters, trash cans, art murals, benches, and more, according to the DDA.

Detroit is also getting its own 10-foot Hollywood-inspired sign installed prior to the NFL Draft. The sign will be located on the city's east side along I-94, between Wyoming and Central avenues.

Girl dies, brother injured after sand hole collapses at Florida beach during family vacation

A young girl has died, and her brother remains hospitalized after a wall of sand collapsed on top of them at a Florida beach as the two children were digging a hole, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Lauderdale-By-The-Sea in southeast Florida, which sits between Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale and is north of Miami.

Shortly after 3 p.m., 911 dispatchers in Broward County received emergency calls reporting two children were trapped in the sand at the beach near one of the resorts. Officials pulled both siblings – a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl – out of the sand.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died. She was identified as 7-year-old Sloan Mattingly. Her brother, Maddox, was also taken to the hospital, where he was reportedly listed in stable condition.

