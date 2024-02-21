Plans underway to build on former Palace of Auburn Hills site

New information has surfaced regarding plans for the former Palace of Auburn Hills site. Both General Motors and the city confirm plans for a supplier facility are moving forward.

The iconic 109‐acre property where the Palace once stood is slated for development. The plans include a 715,000-plus square foot industrial building off Lapeer.

The facility is being constructed for GM - with a total investment of $200 million. Once the former Pistons home was taken down, then came the questions of what's next.

FOX 2: "You did see a difference after the palace?"

"Absolutely, we need something," said Jeannie Mortimore, who works nearby. "It would be nice."

The new industrial facility will include a long‐term lease with Schostak Brothers & Company, called a Value Added Assembly - basically a supplier facility to support the Orion Assembly Plant.

The new construction GM confirms to me will support electric pick-up trucks.

"I think it could be a good opportunity, more vehicle production, more job opportunities," said Katrina Knight, who works nearby.

Auburn Hills confirms the building permit drawings were submitted to the city earlier this month and that the project is moving forward.

The hope for people who live and work nearby, is the project will spur more economic activity.

"If it brings jobs that’s great - it is better than sitting empty," said Mortimore.

GM previously planned to invest $4 billion to convert the Orion Assembly Plant to electric truck production - which at the time was expected to create more than 2,300 jobs.

The latest schedule has construction targeted to begin in early May - with building foundations poured between May and August.. The facility is scheduled to be operational by early November 2025.