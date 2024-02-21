article

Marrow, the high-end steak house with roots in Detroit is expanding its operations into Oakland County with plans to open a butcher shop in Birmingham.

Marrow Detroit Provisions already operates in a location in Eastern Market and plans to open their storefront on Hamilton Row in the spring of 2024. A brief construction period is necessary before the eatery opens for business, a news release said.

It's the first time that Marrow has expanded outside of Detroit. It'll offer sandwiches, savory snacks, and coffee throughout the day for both dine-in and take-out options.

According to its founder, Marrow had enough support selling meats at farmers markets in Birmingham that it decided the city would be a great place to expand.

"Marrow is here to build and support a robust and sustainable food system in partnership with our farmers," said Ping Ho, CEO and founder. "We are excited to be in our first location outside of Detroit."

Executive Chef Sarah Welch will spearhead the menu.

Marrow first launched in 2018 with the help of Welch, who has been nominated by the James Beard Foundation four times. She also performed on Top Chef.