Oakland County water main break repair timeline

The Brief Officials say repairs on a broken water main in Auburn Hills are ahead of schedule. The new pipe was installed Monday, but there are still several steps that need to be taken before water is safe to drink. Residents in affected areas are asked to continue to restrict water usage and boil water that they do use.



The new pipe is in the ground and work is underway to fix an Auburn Hills water main break that is impacting multiple Oakland County communities.

Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) CEO Susan Coffey said the replacement pipe was welded into place by 6 p.m. Monday, and the pipe was full and back to normal pressure by 2 a.m. Tuesday.

"We are exponentially ahead of the horrible schedule that we were laid out," Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said during an update Tuesday morning.

Coffey called it "a major milestone," but noted that there are still more steps that need to be taken until water is safe to drink. Water usage also still needs to be limited.

Timeline:

Coffey said the next step is to restore water pressure to all communities by Thursday.

After water pressure is restored, GLWA and the impacted communities will need to flush their systems.

Then, water sampling and bacterial analysis will take place. Coffey said this could happen as soon as Sunday or Monday, but there is no definitive timeline.

"If a curveball comes our way, these timelines are going to get pushed out," Coffey said.

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Water restrictions still in place

Residents and businesses in several areas should limit their water usage. This includes not watering lawns or running washing machines and dishwashers.

Orion Township

Lake Orion

Rochester Hills

Auburn Hills

Boil water advisories continue

When using water, residents in some parts of the affected area should boil it:

Orion Township

Lake Orion

Auburn Hills north of Cross Creek Parkway/University Drive

Northwest corner of Rochester Hills

Southwest Oakland Township

Not sure if you're impacted? Check this map.

Water distribution ongoing

Water distribution sites will remain open until water is safe to drink:

They are currently expected to operate from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., but may close temporarily to be refilled.

Orion Township – Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court

Auburn Hills – Auburn Hills Department of Public Works, 1500 Brown Road

Lake Orion – Atwater Park, 426 Atwater Street

Rochester Hills – Von Maur, 400 N Adams Road

Volunteers are needed to staff these water distribution sites. Sign up to help here.