Baby dies suddenly in Detroit • Barricaded gunman shoots at cop car • Aretha Franklin will trial begins

By and Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Detroit mom mourns sudden death of 4-month-old

A Detroit mom is dealing with the unimaginable: her 4-month-old son suddenly died while in the care of someone else. Here's how she's trying to cope.

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A Detroit mother is grieving after her 4-month-old baby boy died unexpectedly last week.

Alexis Childs said her son Giovanni was with a family member at a home on Barton Street on Thursday when he died. The medical examiner has not released a cause of death, and it isn't clear what happened to the baby.

"I don’t understand what God’s reason behind this, but I’m trying so hard not to question him, I just want my baby," Childs said. "This is a nightmare to me and all I’ve been trying to do is be better, be better than the example that was put before me." 

Barricaded gunman shoots at cop car

A barricaded gunman shot at a Detroit police car before eventually surrendering early Monday.

Police responded to the area of Woodmere and Chamberlain streets around 12:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired inside a house where there were several adults and a baby. Everyone made it out without serious injuries, though one person did suffer a graze wound. 

At one point, the suspect came outside and fired at a police car.

"With that shot being fired the officers made the right decision to pull back, tactically retreat, and notify our Special Response Team, and ultimately our barricaded persons protocol was enacted," Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said.

The man eventually surrendered around 3:30 a.m.

Man accused of plotting to kill family over money

Sources say inheritance is the reason behind a Troy man's alleged plot to kill his family.

Max Garza, 48, was charged on Friday with five counts of solicitation of murder after police spent the past week investigating his alleged plans to either kill members of his family or have them killed. He is now being held on a $1 million bond.

Police have released few details about the case, but more information is expected this week.

Air Quality Alert in effect

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Metro Detroit on Monday, but wildfire smoke isn't to blame this time.

Elevated ozone levels are creating harmful air conditions.

Ground-level ozone is a pollutant that can cause breathing issues, lung and throat irritation, and other respiratory symptoms, especially if you have an existing lung condition such as asthma. 

The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. This means that people in sensitive groups may experience health effects. Others who are not in sensitive groups are less likely to experience health effects but could still be impacted. 

Aretha Franklin will trial begins

A trial over two handwritten wills found in Aretha Franklin's suburban Detroit home after her death begins Monday.

One of her sons, Ted White II, believes papers dated in 2010 should mainly control the estate, while two other sons - Kecalf Franklin and Edward Franklin - favor a 2014 document.

Both were discovered in Franklin’s home, months after her death from pancreatic cancer in 2018 at age 76.

Daily Forecast

Temperatures will soar back into the mid to upper 80s this week.

Temps in mid to upper 80s with Air Quality Alert

Alan Longstreet has what to expect Monday in Metro Detroit.

What else we're watching

  1. The Oakland County Fair is happening now. Here's what to know.
  2. A lawsuit has been filed against ExxonMobil after three men were shot by a man who a Detroit gas station clerk locked them in the store with.
  3. Gas prices in Michigan are down 7 cents from a week ago
  4. A man died over the weekend when his tractor slipped into gear, accelerated, and knocked him off. He was run over by the machine.
  5. The Northern Lights will be visible in Michigan this week.

6 killed in Cessna plane crash in Southern California identified

An investigation is underway in Riverside County after a plane carrying 6 people crashed near the French Valley Airport Saturday. There were no survivors.

Authorities responded to the area near Auld and Briggs roads around 4:16 a.m. on a report of a Cessna C550 business jet down in a field.

The plane crashed in Murrieta, located between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The victims have been identified as Abigail Tellez-Vargas, 33, of Murrieta; Riese Lenders, 25, of Rancho Palos Verdes; Manuel Vargas-Regalado, 32, of Temecula; Lindsey Gleiche, 31, of Huntington Beach; Alma Razick, 51, of Temecula; Ibrahem Razick, 46, of Temecula.

Read more here.