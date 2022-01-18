Barricade in Washtenaw County, Prime + Proper shooting, Pontiac house fire kills 2

A barricaded gunman scene is unfolding near Ann Arbor in Washtenaw County Tuesday morning after several reports of shots fired went out to police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responding to the scene reported also hearing shots being fired when they arrived at the Glencoe Hills apartments in Pittsfield Township.

Details that police have released so far include a 59-year-old resident of the apartment having barricaded themselves inside the residence.

The scene has been active for several hours.

The scene is unfolding at apartment #5, a media release from Pittsfield Charter Township police announced.

Surrounding apartments have been evacuated for the purpose of safety. Nearby schools have also been notified.

As of 7:30 a.m., no injuries have been reported.

Both the crisis negotiation team and a Washtenaw County SWAT Team are at the scene.

If anyone has any information at the scene, they're asked to contact the Confidential TIP Line at (734) 822-4958

Fatal shooting at Prime + Proper started with fight at club

The deadly shooting at a high-scale Detroit steak house last weekend started with a policy of no cell phones and no coats. The fatal incident inside Prime + Proper in Detroit took place in the VIP club Cash Only, which is located in the basement of the area.

According to a source close to the investigation, a 52-year-old suspect became hostile when security guards asked him to remove his jacket multiple times. He refused, prompting a security guard to try and escort him out. The suspect instead grabbed a folding-style knife and began violently stabbing the security employee.

Another guard, reached for his concealed weapon - and commanded the suspect to stop and drop the knife. He then fired his weapon., shooting the suspect dead. Sources say the guard suffered life-threatening injuries and underwent a five-hour surgery Monday.

A spokesperson from Heirloom Hospitality Group, which owns Prime and Proper issued a follow-up statement Monday, which reads: "Investigators have confirmed to us that they have all of the information – victim statements, witness statements, surveillance footage from multiple cameras, and more - as it relates to both the attacked – the contracted security officer - and the deceased, who was the aggressor.

Cold, omicron, and staffing impacting city services

If it's not the cold weather, it's omicron. If it's not omicron, it's the staff shortages because of the pandemic. But for many of Detroit's water issues, all three factors are contributing to slow responses for the city in getting people's water turned back on.

Ronald Morris said he called the city about a leak in a vacant home's basement next door since it was becoming a hazard to his home. But several unanswered calls later and he's starting to get irritated. "Every time I talk to them they say somebody is going to be out there in 24 hours and no one shows up," he said.

"Apologies to the customers on S. Edsel," said Sam Smalley, COO, Detroit water. "With this cold snap and we’ve had a significant increase in the number of water main breaks, as well as the number of vacant floodings that have been reported.

"(That), combined with the impacts of the omicron virus, and we’re suffering staffing impacts like everyone else," added Smalley.

Survivors share stories from Pontiac fire that killed 2

Timothy Minor, was one of 11 people, that lived in a Pontiac transitional house for parolees that was engulfed in flames Monday morning. "It was hot as hell but I put something over my head and ran down the steps," said tenant Timothy Minor. "Everything I own is in that house, this is all I have."

"I made it, (by the) grace of God, I made it," said tenant LeBron Tyler. The fire started off St. Clair Street early Monday morning, spreading fierce and fast. "I had to jump out the window," Tyler said. "I barely fit my leg got caught and that's why it's swollen."

Two men inside died in the fire. The bodies – have not been identified but, a 19-year-old man with autism, was staying there with his step-father and may be one of them. He was told to jump from the window, then disappeared into the fire. "I am still shaking," said Lachen Herring.





Herring, a neighbor, helped some of the men get out - bracing their falls as they jumped - she felt defeated she couldn’t help the two men trapped. "My heart goes out to them, I hope they find comfort that someone tried to do something, but there was only so much i could do." We're told by one of the tenants - that a rickety set of stairs to the second floor, outside was recently taken down. The cause is still under investigation.

Lawyer: Schlissel's firing may not be just

A lawyer said that while University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel violated school policies, there may not have been just cause to fire him. The University of Michigan Board of Regents voted to remove Schlissel during a closed door meeting Saturday, citing an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Schlissel, who is married, is accused of having a relationship with an unnamed female subordinate. These types of relationships are against university policy, even when consensual. The board said it found out about the alleged affair from an anonymous tip in December and released emails dating back to 2019. These emails included flirtatious and sometimes sexual messages, and the exchanges indicated that Schlissel and the employee had spent time together.

"Going through those emails, it's like two lovesick puppies going back and forth for years," attorney Jennifer Lord said. Lord specializes in sexual harassment. She said that based on the emails released, Schlissel may be able to make a case against the university.

"This does not feel like a termination for just cause, and I think the university could be on the hook for the remained of his contract," she said. She noted that the board has a duty to hold meetings like the one that led to Schlissel's firing publicly.

Meijer is now making free home deliveries at all stores for orders that are $35 or more through Jan. 29. The grocer says the rise of COVID-19 cases has given it reason to make efforts to keep customers safe. A 30-pound cat named Mister is looking for a home. His residence at a Michigan Humane center in Westand is blessed, but his caretakers would like to see him go home. For more information, see here Matt Stafford got his first playoff win Monday night. No it wasn't with the Lions, and yes it was in his first season with the Rams. He'll face off against Tom Brady in the division round in Tampa Bay next week. A woman has lost her court appear against a Detroit bar after she said she injured herself following a slip on a lemon wedge. The lawsuit claimed other people had slipped on the lemon at Old Shillelagh, but that could not be corroborated. Just how many fully vaccinated Michigan residents have gotten a breakthrough infection? About 4% and 14% of hospitalizations were among fully vaccinated people.

Conditions are going to climb slightly above freezing Tuesday afternoon with cloudy and breezy factors expected. Temperatures will eventually dip as the week continues.

Temperatures in Central US take a roller coaster ride this week

Fueled by the jet stream, temperatures across the Central U.S. will roll up and down this week, starting with above-average temperatures in the Northern Plains and then spreading south.

Here's the setup: Temperatures across the Northern Plains will see above-average highs before diving later in the week, dropping into the single digits. Directly south of the approaching cold front, the Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas areas will start to cool before rebounding with above-average warmth. The result will be a roller coaster of temperature opposites this week.

Let's start in the north, where temperatures at the start of the workweek begin above average, in some places 20-30 degrees above normal for this time of year.

On Tuesday, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is forecast for a 43 degree high, but it will be a bone-chilling 6 degrees by Wednesday. Minneapolis will have a high of 36 degrees Tuesday before plummeting into the single digits.

After a winter storm dropped temperatures across the South over the weekend, even bringing snow to areas of Atlanta. The southern U.S. will rebound by mid-week before another weekend cool down.

On Monday, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Little Rock start out a few degrees above average.

By Tuesday, the Southern Plains start to heat up. By mid-week, San Antonio, Houston and Corpus Christi will be in the low 80s.

As the jet stream moves out of Canada, the arctic air will move south by Thursday, bringing another round of cool air to the Southern Plains.