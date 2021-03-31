Beaumont requires some visitors to show vaccination cards as COVID-19 cases surge

Visiting a loved one at a Beaumont hospital will require proof that you have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The hospital system announced Wednesday that a fully completed vaccination card and photo ID will be needed to visit some patients. The second dose of the vaccine needs to be received 14 days before the person is considered fully vaccinated and able to visit. A photo of the card is allowed, too.

Expecting mothers, hospice patients, and pediatric patients are allowed two unvaccinated visitors per day. All other patients who normally wouldn't be able to have visitors under new restrictions can now see vaccinated people. Confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients can't have visitors.

"We know that we’re one of the first health care systems allowing vaccinated visitors," said John Fox, Beaumont president and CEO. "But we recognize that patients recuperate better when they have someone dear to them nearby. So, we are working hard to balance safety with compassionate family support as we lead the way through the pandemic."

A COVID-19 vaccination card is required to visit patients at Beaumont.

The hospitals reinstated visitor restrictions last week as cases began to tick back up.

Since Feb. 28 until now, Beaumont has seen the number of suspected COVID-19 cases jump from 128 to more than 500. The hospitals have also expanded their COVID-19 units as Michigan sees a spike in virus cases.

"We continue to monitor the numbers very, very closely and are instituting changes from the Incident Command Centers to best care for our patients," said Dr. Nick Gilpin, medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology for Beaumont Health. "Expanding COVID-19 units at the sites is a result of that, and we are working hard to provide the best care in the region."

MORE: Michigan COVID cases, hospitalizations spike as vaccine eligibility set to expand

The hospitals remain open for patients who are having other issues not related to COVID-19. Masks are required by all people at all Beaumont hospitals.

If you were vaccinated but do not have a vaccination card, you can request one from their vaccination site. If that is not an option, each state health department keeps a record of immunizations, including the Michigan Care Improvement Registry. Vaccine providers are required to provide a record of vaccination to their state’s immunization system within 72 hours.

For those vaccinated outside Michigan, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a central list of state Immunization and Information Systems.