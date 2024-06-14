Beavis graffiti artist busted • 15-year-old, another suspect shoot up house • Weekend things to do

A 15-year-old is facing charges after a Romulus family's home was shot up last week.

Thankfully, none of the three people inside the home on Orchard were hit when the bullets started flying around 2:30 a.m. June 5.

"My son was in the room (that was shot)," Charles Sullivan said. "He was able to get low and crawl out the room."

Sullivan and his wife were asleep while their teenage son played video games in his room, he said. They woke up to what they thought sounded like firecrackers throughout the house. He saw red sparks everywhere.

"And the next thing you know, we're waking up, smoke all in the house," the father said.

When the smoke cleared, he saw holes throughout the house, including his son's bedroom.

The 15-year-old arrested is charged with assault with intent to commit murder. Police are still looking for another suspect.

Beavis graffiti artist busted

You may have spotted some Beavis graffiti, from "Beavis and Butt-Head," while driving around Detroit and nearby cities.

And while the sitcom is sentimental to many, "it did backfire," said Detroit Police Capt. Marcus Thirlkill.

The graffiti artist allegedly responsible for spray-painting thousands of Beavis heads all over the City of Detroit and beyond, Bryan Herrin, is now facing felony charges.

He calls himself BVIS – leaving his mark on buildings, construction materials, fences, and even inside a supermarket. His name came out, though, when he talked about the paintings to a local magazine.

"It was multiple situations where had to have people from the city go out and clean this area up," Thirlkill said. "There's a cost associated with having to go out and clean up each time this character is painted on structures."

Herrin is facing six counts of malicious destruction of property.

Hart Plaza fountain turned back on

After years of being shut off, Detroit city officials restarted the iconic Dodge Fountain located at the center of Hart Plaza.

Thanks to a $6.7 million restoration project that helped repair the dormant fountain after nearly a decade of not operating, the proverbial switch was flipped back on Thursday.

High brass were at the unveiling, including the city mayor, council president, and even Detroit's historian.

Plans for the fountain's revitalization began last October with the assistance of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Work was overseen by the city's construction and demolition department.

Keeping safe in dangerous heat

Next week will be hot, with highs in the 90s for at least five days straight. Couple that with humidity, and it makes for a potentially dangerous situation.

Cooling centers are open around Metro Detroit. Find one here.

With the heat a few days out, the National Weather Service recommends preparing now.

Make sure you have food, water, and medication, so you can avoid spending too much time outside. Also, find out where cooling centers are near you in case you lose power or cannot keep your home cool. The NWS also suggests rescheduling outdoor events.

Also, know the signs of dehydration and heat injuries, and monitor yourself and loved ones once the heat arrives.

Weekend event guide

Before the heat next week, we'll get a pleasant weekend, so you can get outside.

Enjoy tacos and live entertainment all weekend long at the Michigan Taco Fiesta in Sterling Heights. Or break out the rainbow clothing and celebrate at Livonia Pride Fest on Saturday.

Also, Juneteenth festivities kick off this weekend. Madison Heghts will host its celebration Saturday at the city's Civic Center Park.

If you feel like driving a bit further, you can embrace Halloween in the heat at Hell-O Summer Fest in Hell.

Check out our full guide:

We get a break from the sweltering heat after hitting 90 yesterday, but more 90+ days are on the way.

Trump has 'sort of a pretty good idea' of VP pick; may announce during RNC

Former President Trump said he has "sort of a pretty good idea" of who his vice presidential running mate will be but will probably announce his selection during this summer's Republican National Convention.

Trump spoke with Fox News' Aishah Hasnie at the Washington D.C., headquarters of the Republican National Committee on Thursday following meetings with the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

He was asked if his pick was present at any of the meetings.

"Probably. I don't want to go, but I think (it) will probably get announced during the convention," Trump said. "During the convention. There were some good people and, we have some very good people."