Bell's Brewery Advent Calendars are here -- How to get the pack, including a special beer

article

Crack a cold Bell's beer each day leading up to Christmas with the Michigan brewery's Jingle Bell's Advent Calendar.

More News: Bell's sold as Larry Bell retires

The pack includes 24 beers. Plus, a special bottle from the archives is included, in wrapping paper of course so you can't see what it is.

The packs are limited to two per customer. They cost $100 and are available now only at the Bell's General Store in Kalamazoo.

Read more Michigan beer stories here.