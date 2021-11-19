Bell's Brewery Advent Calendars are here -- How to get the pack, including a special beer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - Crack a cold Bell's beer each day leading up to Christmas with the Michigan brewery's Jingle Bell's Advent Calendar.
The pack includes 24 beers. Plus, a special bottle from the archives is included, in wrapping paper of course so you can't see what it is.
The packs are limited to two per customer. They cost $100 and are available now only at the Bell's General Store in Kalamazoo.
