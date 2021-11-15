Countdown the days until Christmas with unique brews from the Founders beer Advent Calendar

article

The 2021 Founders Brewing Co. beer Advent Calendar features unique releases, including barrel-aged brews and beers that have never been bottled.

Related: Rochester Mills' limited holiday beer pack is back

If you want to find out what is inside, you'll have to head to Detroit or Grand Rapids next week because the brewery is not taking preorders.

There's only 500 of these limited edition 24-packs; 250 will be at the Grand Rapids taproom and 250 will be at the Detroit Taproom.

The Advent calendars, which cost $125 each, go on sale Nov. 23. The taprooms will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the release.

Read more Michigan beer stories here.

---