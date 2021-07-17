Bell's Double Two Hearted Ale returns next week -- Here's how to find it

article

The double IPA version of Bell's Two Hearted Ale returns next week.

The 11% ABV Double Two Hearted begins shipping Monday. It will be sent across the brewery's distribution footprint. However, it will not be shipped to Mississippi due to ABV restrictions in the state.

Bell's said the there are limited quantities of the beer that is high in demand. The brewery also advised that people be patient because it may take a bit of time for the beer to arrive at stores after it is shipped.

The brew will also be available at the General Store in Kalamazoo beginning Monday. It will also be on tap at the Eccentric Café starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Use the Bell's Beer Finder to see which distributors have received a shipment of Double Two Hearted. However, even if it says a place has gotten the beer, Bell's suggests calling to make sure it is still in stock.

The Untappd app can also be used to find distributors that have the beer, and alerts can be set so you can get notifications when the beer arrives.