Black ties meet red shirts: Auto Show charity preview held amid UAW strike backdrop

Friday night the North American International Auto Show held its glitzy Charity Preview event on day one one of the historic UAW strike.

The evening remained peaceful however, with two huge-scale events event happening just feet away. Evening gowns and tuxedos walked past picket signs downtown.

Striking workers did not stop any of the attendees from entering the event. Some striking workers said that 25 years ago in 1998 they were protesting outside the Auto Show and it was different but this time their beef is with the Big Three and no one inside Huntington Place.

Detroit police say they were prepared for anything but in the end the Charity Preview and UAW rally co-existed at Huntington Place.

The stages were set inside the event, there were musical performances by the Detroit Youth Choir, Jennifer Hudson and Shaggy - to mingling amongst the latest and greatest offerings from the world’s automakers.

The Charity Preview is held annually to raise millions for six different children's charities.

Outside Huntington Place the UAW embarks on its first full day of striking for a new contract. A huge demonstration was held next door to the Auto Show charity gala.

"Both the folks coming to the auto show charity preview and the folks down here from the UAW," said Fitzgerald.

In fact many guests making their way to the glamorous event had to cross through a sea of red solidarity UAW shirts.

Related:

"(We got) some of this fencing up like we do for everything, we want to make sure they can demonstrate properly and all the people who come down can do so, safely." Fitzgerald said.

And from all accounts thus far the two events went off without any problems.

"We prepare and prepare so no issues at all," the assistant chief said.

The charity gala is still happening inside Huntington Place with the Auto Show opening to the public on Saturday.



