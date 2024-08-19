Blake's announces American Apple Whiskey in another collab with Gypsy Spirits

article

Macomb County hard cider maker Blake's and northern Michigan's Gypsy Spirits are back with another collab just in time for fall.

Inspired by Blake's American Apple imperial hard cider, the aged American Apple Whiskey features oak and spice notes, the cider maker said. It clocks in at 40% ABV.

This is the third time Blake's has teamed up with Gypsy to craft a spirit inspired by its cider. Last fall, the pair released Apple Pie Vodka, a booze that sold out within days and led to the decision to craft and release a Triple Jam Vodka in early 2024.

American Apple Whiskey can be found at Blake's locations.