Bobcat Bonnie's launches membership program featuring 50% discount, other perks

Local restaurant chain Bobcat Bonnie's recently launched a new membership program that includes discounts, priority reservations, and other deals.

The Bobcat Bonnie's yearly membership has two options available - Bonnie's Best Friend for $250 and Bonnie's Best Friend Forever (ish) for $500.

Both memberships include 50% off your bill for a group of four people or fewer once a month, every month. They also include priority reservations, a T-shirt and two VIP nights a year. On VIP nights, members will be able to try new food and cocktails for free before they are publicly released. Additionally, Best Friend Forever (ish) members get a $250 gift card.

The membership program is available at all Bobcat Bonnie's locations. Michigan Bobcat locations include Detroit, Ferndale, Wyandotte, Lansing, Ypsilanti, Grand Rapids, and Kalamazoo.

