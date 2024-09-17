Expand / Collapse search

Bobcat Bonnie's launches membership program featuring 50% discount, other perks

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  September 17, 2024 12:03pm EDT
(Jill Bamrick/Bobcat Bonnie's)

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Local restaurant chain Bobcat Bonnie's recently launched a new membership program that includes discounts, priority reservations, and other deals.

The Bobcat Bonnie's yearly membership has two options available - Bonnie's Best Friend for $250 and Bonnie's Best Friend Forever (ish) for $500. 

Both memberships include 50% off your bill for a group of four people or fewer once a month, every month. They also include priority reservations, a T-shirt and two VIP nights a year. On VIP nights, members will be able to try new food and cocktails for free before they are publicly released. Additionally, Best Friend Forever (ish) members get a $250 gift card.

The membership program is available at all Bobcat Bonnie's locations. Michigan Bobcat locations include Detroit, Ferndale, Wyandotte, Lansing, Ypsilanti, Grand Rapids, and Kalamazoo.

