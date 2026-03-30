Body recovered from Detroit River believed to be missing Wyandotte man

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The Brief A body recovered from the Detroit River is believed to be a missing Wyandotte man. The body matches the physical and clothing descriptions of Tyler Bojanowski, police said. His body was found near the Dingell Park in Ecorse.



Ecorse police believe the body of a missing Wyandotte man has been recovered from the Detroit River.

The backstory:

Investigators say the body matches the physical and clothing description of Tyler Bojanowski. A medical examiner will have to make the final confirmation.

Bojanowski, 25, has been missing since February after his empty car was found near a hotel in Allen Park.

His body was recovered at Dingell Park after Ecorse police responded to a report of a person in the water at 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male floating face down in the river in an area described as having a heavy current.

Officers worked with the Ecorse Fire Department to safely retrieve the body.

His mother told FOX 2 that Tyler suffered a brain injury a while ago but was recovering. She has been his main caretaker and said they were close.

The Bojanowski family said that Tyler went out for the night on Feb. 4 and never returned.

Related: Wyandotte family searching for missing 25-year-old son

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time," said Ecorse Police Chief Derran Shelby in a release. "I want to commend the swift and professional response of our officers and the Ecorse Fire Department in safely recovering the individual.

"This remains an active investigation, and we are working closely with the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Ecorse Police Department at (313) 381-0900.