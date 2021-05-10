Bond increased for teen charged in theft of Jeep, high-speed chase, killing woman in Sterling Heights

A Macomb County judge has increased the bond for a 17-year-old charged with killing a woman while driving a jeep he's accused of stealing from a car dealership in April.

Angelo Rickey Smith, of Detroit, was arraigned last on charges of homicide and fleeing a police officer. He was ordered held on a $100,000 cash and surety bond. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s office filed an emergency bond motion to increase that bond to $1 million.

Monday morning, a week after Smith's initial bond was set, Sterling Heights District Court Judge raised it to half a million.

Smith was accused of stealing several cars from a dealership in Washington on April 30 and was chased for a time but it was terminated shortly after due to speed. After police broke off the chase, they said Smith continued speeding and ran several red lights before eventually crashing into another car and killing a 20-year-old woman.

Police were able to recover one of the stolen cars, a green Dodge Challenger that was left unoccupied near 23 Mile and Van Dyke.

No other suspects involved have been arrested.

Smith has been charged with four crimes:

Homicide – Felony Murder – a felony charge, punishable by life without parole;

Homicide – Murder – Second Degree, a felony, punishable by up to life in prison

Police Officer – Fleeing – First Degree – Vehicle Code, a fifteen-year felony

Police Officer – Fleeing – Second Degree – Vehicle Code, a ten-year felony

"Our County is grieving the tragic death of a young woman," said county prosecutor Pete Lucido. "This blatant disregard for the lives of others must stop. These individuals who threaten our communities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

One witness who saw everything unfold described it as "like a bomb."

"It was terrible, I didn't even realize until I was looking at it, there was three cars," said Ernest Warrick. "It was something else."

The vehicles that collided also struck a third vehicle - a Hyundai Sonata that injured the driver and passenger.

There were scattered car parts, a broken sign, and a leveled street light pole as well.