Canadian pastor sentenced to prison for sex crimes involving Metro Detroit girl 10 years ago

A Canadian pastor who groomed a teen girl from Metro Detroit so she would have sex with him is headed to prison.

Timothy Milley, 69, of suburban Toronto, Canada, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the crime that happened in 2013.

Authorities said Milley met the girl online when she was 15 in the spring of 2013. He messaged her for months before traveling to the United States to have sex with her.

Milley picked her up from outside her school in the Detroit area, took her to a hotel, had sex with her, then left her at the school.

The victim didn't report the crime until years later when she looked up Milley and discovered he was convicted of soliciting an undercover agent who he thought was a minor in Canada. After learning about this conviction, the victim reported it to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which investigated the case.

In October 2022, Milley was convicted of the online enticement.

"Individuals who prey on children, especially those in positions of public trust, should expect to be held fully accountable for their actions," said HSI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Angie. M. Salazar. "I commend the victim for her courage in coming forward to ensure that Milley is unable to continue to victimize and exploit children."