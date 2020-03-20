Canton research firm offers $1M grant for coronavirus vaccine research

article

A Canton research firm is offering a $1 million award for the development of a vaccine for Coronavirus/COVID-19.

MMS Holdings announced the award on Friday to help researchers overcome financial roadblocks to develop a treatment for the virus.

"This team’s experience with clinical data, especially in the area of vaccines, puts MMS in a strong position to support this vital community need,” said Dr. Uma Sharma, Chief Scientific Officer, MMS. “Our organization has generated clinical datasets and authored regulatory writing for several vaccine submissions for over the last decade, including preparation of the first Integrated Summary of Immunogenicity, that addresses immunogenicity-related risks for therapeutic proteins like vaccines. This award will allow COVID-19 researchers to focus on their strengths to develop a treatment, while partnering with MMS on the data summary document preparation for a Biologics License Application. We look forward to lending our vaccines experience and contributing to COVID-19 vaccine development in a meaningful way.”

"At this time of great need, our mission is to assist in improving lives worldwide, and the best way for our team to help fight this pandemic is to band together for the common good, using our years of drug development and vaccine experience to reduce the increasing threats from COVID-19," Dr. Sharma said.

The company, or companies, chosen to receive this award will be able to draw support in the following areas:

Biometrics (Clinical Data Management, Statistical Programming, & Biostatistics)

Clinical Trial Transparency

Data Science

Drug Safety & Pharmacovigilance

Regulatory Affairs, Operations, & Compliance

Regulatory & Medical Writing

Applications are now being accepted. Organizations interested in applying for this award can submit a notification of interest at this link.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

